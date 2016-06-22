2016 NHL Draft: Matthews, Laine finish atop final ISS rankings

The first round of the 2016 NHL Draft is now just a couple of days away, with the remainder of the draft taking place on Saturday at First Niagara Center in Buffalo, NY.
Earlier this month, ISS Hockey released their final top 30 for this year’s draft, along with their 2016 draft guide. The order in June barely changed from the list presented in May, but there was some minor shuffling within the top 10.
There was no change at the top, however, as Auston Matthews went wire-to-wire as the top prospect for 2016 in the ISS rankings. The Scottsdale, AZ native did not look out of place playing against men in Switzerland’s National League A over the course of the 2015-16 campaign, nor did he shrink away from the higher level of competition at the IIHF World Championship in May. Matthews passed all the tests in eyes of the ISS scouts.
Matthews closest rival for first overall through the season’s second half, Finnish winger Patrik Laine, actually had to move up one spot to secure his only second placement in the ISS rankings for the season. Fellow countryman Jesse Puljujarvi held the second slot in 2016 until the June rankings where he and Laine flipped places to rank second and third.
Being an overtime hero in a championship game paid off in the rankings for London Knights winger Matthew Tkachuk. Another Scottsdale, AZ native, Tkachuk netted the Memorial Cup-winning goal in overtime on the final weekend of May, capping a strong postseason showing in which he produced 40 points in 18 games. That performance was enough to move Tkachuk from the sixth slot up to #4 in the final rankings.
Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles remained in fifth place, a position he has held since the April rankings. Dropping to the sixth slot is Mississauga Steelheads winger Alexander Nylander, who was displaced by Tkachuk in the final list.
From that point on, the rankings remain unchanged from the May list, not surprising since virtually none of the final 24 prospects competed in the month of May. Rounding out the top 10 are center Logan Brown (#7) of the Windsor Spitfires; defenseman Jakob Chychrun (#8) of the Sarnia Sting; winger Tyson Jost (#9) of the Penticton Vees; and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (#10) of the Windsor Spitfires.
There was no change for the top goaltender in this draft according to ISS Hockey, with Sherbrooke Phoenix goalie Evan Fitzpatrick holding the top spot in June, as he did in May. Supplanting May’s second-ranked goaltender, the U.S. NTDP’s Joseph Woll, is Lulea netminder Filip Gustavsson.
Below is ISS Hockey’s final top-30 ranking for the 2016 NHL Draft.
Rank
Player
Position
Birth
Shot
Height
Weight
Team
League
1
MATTHEWS, Auston
C
9/17/1997
L
6.01.5
210
Zurich ZSC
SuiA
2
LAINE, Patrik
RW
4/19/1998
R
6.04
209
Tappara
FinE
3
PULJUJARVI, Jesse
RW
5/7/1998
R
6.03
203
Karpat
FinE
4
TKACHUK, Matthew
LW
12/11/1997
L
6.01.25
195
London
OHL
5
DUBOIS, Pierre-Luc
C
6/24/1998
L
6.02.5
202
Cape Breton
QMJHL
6
NYLANDER, Alexander
RW
3/2/1998
R
6.00.5
179
Mississauga
OHL
7
BROWN, Logan
C
3/5/1998
L
6.06
222
Windsor
OHL
8
CHYCHRUN, Jakob
LD
3/31/1998
L
6.02
215
Sarnia
OHL
9
JOST, Tyson
RW
3/14/1998
L
5.11
191
Penticton
BCHL
10
SERGACHEV, Mikhail
RD
6/25/1998
L
6.02.5
206
Windsor
OHL
11
JUOLEVI, Olli
LD
5/5/1998
L
6.02.5
179
London
OHL
12
KELLER, Clayton
C
7/29/1998
L
5.09.5
168
NTDP USA Under-18
USHL
13
MCLEOD, Michael
C
2/3/1998
R
6.02.25
188
Mississauga
OHL
14
JONES, Max
LW
2/17/1998
L
6.03
205
London
OHL
15
RUBTSOV, German
C
6/27/1998
L
6.02
178
Russia MHL 98
RusJr
16
BEAN, Jake
LD
6/9/1998
L
5.11.75
173
Calgary
WHL
17
BELLOWS, Kieffer
LW
6/10/1998
L
6.00
196
NTDP USA Under-18
USHL
18
KUNIN, Luke
RW
12/4/1997
R
5.11.75
193
Wisconsin
BigTen
19
FABBRO, Dante
RD
6/20/1998
R
6.00.25
189
Penticton
BCHL
20
HOWDEN, Brett
C
3/29/1998
L
6.02.25
193
Moose Jaw
WHL
21
GAUTHIER, Julien
RW
10/15/1997
R
6.03.5
225
Val-d’Or
QMJHL
22
TUFTE, Riley
LW
4/10/1998
L
6.04.75
205
Blaine
MN-HS
23
MCAVOY, Charles
RD
12/21/1997
R
6.00.25
208
Boston Univ
H.E.
24
THOMPSON, Tage
C
10/30/1997
R
6.05
185
Connecticut
H.E.
25
STANLEY, Logan
LD
5/26/1998
L
6.06.75
220
Windsor
OHL
26
DEBRINCAT, Alexander
RW
12/18/1997
R
5.07
163
Erie
OHL
27
KATCHOUK, Boris
LW
6/18/1998
L
6.01
181
S.S. Marie
OHL
28
RADDYSH, Taylor
RW
2/18/1998
R
6.01.75
203
Erie
OHL
29
MOVERARE, Jacob
LD
8/31/1998
L
6.02
198
HV71
SweJE
30
LABERGE, Pascal
RW
4/9/1998
R
6.01
175
Victoriaville
QMJHL
Goalies
1
FITZPATRICK, Evan
G
1/28/1998
L
222
Sherbrooke
QMJHL
2
GUSTAVSSON, Filip
G
6/7/1998
L
6.02
185
Lulea
SweJE
